Aug 12
Jonathan Martin: Liz Cheney's Political Awakening
Liz Cheney is sacrificing her seat to get charges brought against Trump, the smoke's clearing on the Mar-a-Lago search, and Democrats should hand in their politician cards if they can't capitalize on the GOP attacking law enforcement. Jonathan Martin joins Charlie Sykes for the weekend pod.