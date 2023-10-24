Oct 24 • 39M
Jonathan Martin: The Antibodies Resisting the Virus
Ad-Free Version
Episode details
Remnants of the pre-Trump party are hanging on and putting the brakes on MAGA in the House, B-lister lawyer Jenna Ellis shows her deep loyalty to Trump, and Biden is ignoring the biggest threat to his reelection. Jonathan Martin joins Charlie Sykes.
show notes:
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/10/18/gop-party-house-speaker-00122371