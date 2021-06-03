Jonathan Taplin on Working With Dylan, Scorsese, and the Rolling Stones

Jonathan Taplin executive produced The Last Waltz, a concert documentary about The Band’s farewell show. Taplin was The Band’s road manager.

This week Sonny is joined by Jonathan Taplin to discuss his new must-read book, The Magic Years: Scenes from a Rock-and-Roll Life. Jon was there when Dylan went electric; he was there when Martin Scorsese needed some cash to get his first early classic, Mean Streets, made; and he was there when the Stones needed someone to do the art for Exile on Main Street. He’s spent more than 50 years in the business of culture and has a great deal of insight into all the ways in which the business of art has changed over the years. And he has tons of stories to share, including one we didn’t get to on this show about a literal fight with Harvey Weinstein (you’ll have to get the book for that one). If you enjoyed the show, please share it with a friend who will also dig it.

