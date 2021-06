On today’s Bulwark podcast, Jonathan V. Last joins Charlie Sykes to discuss how when the unthinkable becomes thinkable, literal coups are possible. How right wing political entertainment has largely become the id of the GOP base, and how the politics of paranoia are shaping the party’s future.

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher