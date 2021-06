On today’s Bulwark Podcast, Josh Kraushaar joins Charlie Sykes to discuss pandemic and political panic, why President Trump thrives on chaos, and what the SCOTUS vacancy might mean for Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden. Plus, a discussion on presidential debate noise.

