'Judas and the Black Messiah' and Gina Carano

This week, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman tackle a surprisingly tricky cons and nons: Gina Carano, who was canceled and un-canceled over the course of last week. And they review the new film on HBO Max and in theaters, Judas and the Black Messiah, about the life and death of Fred Hampton and the man who betrayed him, Bill O’Neal. And make sure to check out our bonus, members-only episode on the greatest artistic achievement of this, or any other, decade: the Snyder Cut of Justice League, the first trailer for which dropped this weekend.