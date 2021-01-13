Judgment Day

The Last Judgment triptych by Hieronymus Bosch (GettyImages / Shutterstock)

So, it is just possible… work with me here… that Never Trumpers were not quite so irrelevant after all?

Welcome to the Countdown Journal. Today, the House of Representatives will vote to impeach Donald Trump for the second time, seven days before the Inauguration of Joe Biden.

Maybe Trump’s presidency was always destined to end in fire and fury, but this is still remarkable. Actually, it’s amazing.

In a few hours, Trump will be the first president ever to be impeached twice.

As many as a dozen House Republicans (we don’t know how many) will vote for the single article. And, when it gets to the Senate this time around, Mitt Romney won’t be standing alone.

This is remarkable: Liz Cheney did not merely announce that she would support impeachment, she issued this blistering statement.

On January 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes. This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic.



“Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough. The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution. “I will vote to impeach the President.”

This is remarkable: After years of subservience, Senator GOP Leader Mitch McConnell has had more than enough.

WASHINGTON — Senator Mitch McConnell has concluded that President Trump committed impeachable offenses and believes that Democrats’ move to impeach him will make it easier to purge Mr. Trump from the party, according to people familiar with Mr. McConnell’s thinking.

Basically, McConnell just hates the guy, and “is furious at Trump for his total lack of remorse for the Capitol siege, and believes that Trump could only be an impediment to Republicans regaining the Senate majority that they lost on the president's watch. “

Axios is reporting that "There's a better than 50-50 chance that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would vote to convict President Trump in an impeachment trial….” If he did, it’s highly likely there would be the 67 votes to convict Trump.

At a minimum, McConnell and Cheney have given other Republicans a hall pass to break with Trump.

That doesn’t mean that Trumpism will be routed from the GOP (it will remain a potent force in the party), but it does mean that the Republican’s cold civil war has just become a hot one. I had some thoughts last night:

This is remarkable: Even a reliable toady like House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has gone wobbly. Report’s Mike Allen:

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy would love a Trumpless world, but doesn't want to knife him with fingerprints. This school of thought wants to let Trump do himself in, without a big party fight over his sins and sentence.

This is remarkable: The NYT is reporting how VP Mike Pence, the loyalest of the loyal satraps of TrumpWorld, finally “reached his limit with Trump.” As Trump pushed Pence to violate his oath to uphold the constitution, he gave us a quote for the Ages:

“You can either go down in history as a patriot,” Mr. Trump told him, according to two people briefed on the conversation, “or you can go down in history as a pussy.”

This is remarkable: (MUST WATCH)

This is remarkable: Corporate America is bailing on the GOP Sedition Caucus… and Trump’s poll numbers (which have been remarkably stable) are cratering. “A new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll pegs Trump’s approval at just 34 percent, the lowest in four years of tracking opinions of the president’s job performance. More than six in 10 voters — 63 percent — disapprove.”

This is remarkable: The Trump White House appears to be offering no concerted defense against impeachment.

This is remarkable: As tensions rise, the Joint Chiefs of Staff felt it necessary to issue this letter:

“As Service Members, we must embody the values and ideals of the Nation. We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the Constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."

This is remarkable: The Department of Justice has assembled a task force to investigate “sedition and conspiracy charges” related to last week’s Trump-inspired attack on the Capitol. Acting U.S. attorney Michael Sherwin “also said some of the conduct that has received widespread public attention — like the man who sat in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s chair and stole a piece of mail — only scratched the surface of the criminality that took place.

“Additional, nonpublic information will be ‘shocking’ when it comes out, he said.”

This is a scene at the nation’s capitol today:

This is remarkable: A week after the violent attack, some Republican House members are complaining about the presence of metal detectors, and refusing to comply with security measures. This also comes just a week after some GOP members defied both the rules and personal pleas to wear masks while they were confined in a secure room. Three members of Congress have since tested positive, including a 75-year-old cancer survivor.

This is remarkable (and tragic):

I could go on, so I will.

This is a remarkable letter of resignation:

This is a remarkable allegation:

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) said Tuesday that she witnessed colleagues escorting people through the Capitol on Jan. 5 for what she described as "reconnaissance" ahead of the next day's violent insurrection that left five dead. In a 13-minute Facebook video billed as an address to her constituents about the House's efforts to hold President Donald Trump accountable for inciting the riot, Sherrill included the allegation as part of a call to hold Trump's allies in Congress accountable as well.

Even now, the crazy remains strong.

The death-bed conversions are amazing:

Apologies are accepted.

Rod Dreher writes:

Along those lines, I owe the Never Trumpers an apology. They were right all along. .. The president was frequently embarrassing and foolish, but I figured that if the only choices were Trump, the old-line GOP, or the increasingly extreme Democratic Party, then we could tolerate his boobery. The system was strong enough to contain him, I figured. Besides, he was far too indisciplined and narcissistic to become the dictator that the Left feared. .. I did not appreciate how much pro-Trump radicalism corrupted people’s minds. I thought it was just a fringe. I was wrong

There may be some Schadenfreude.

