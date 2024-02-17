Julian Schlossberg Returns to Tell More Hollywood Tales!

(From left to right) Elaine May, Julian Schlossberg, Alan Arkin

This week Julian Schlossberg returns to tell more tales of life in the arts. From reading his life story as the narrator of the new audiobook version of his memoir, Try Not to Hold It Against Me, to his work with the great Elaine May, to keeping the classic 1970s picture Mikey and Nicky in circulation, we had tons to discuss. Make sure to check out his new podcast, “Julian Schlossberg’s Movie Talk,” the first episode of which is an interview with the great F. Murray Abraham. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

