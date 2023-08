Giuliani is going to pay $$$$ for defaming Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss—and Trump may too, for his financial statements in New York. Meanwhile, ex-POTUS faces a criminal trial before the RNC, and Mark Meadows sounded wishy-washy in Georgia. Ben Wittes and Anna Bower join Charlie Sykes for The Trump Trials.

