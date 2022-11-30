Nov 30 • 50M

The Traveling Circus of Nutjobs (with Sonny Bunch)

Ad-free version.

4
12
Upgrade to listen

Appears in this episode

Sarah Longwell
Sonny Bunch
Tim Miller
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
12 comments

Trump's dinner from hell with anti-semites has more republicans questioning his judgement ... again. Plus, are Never-Trump Republicans obligated to back DeSantis? Sonny Bunch joins Sarah and Tim to discuss!

Leave a comment

Watch the gang record this episode, here.

This episode is for paid subscribers