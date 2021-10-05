Karen Tumulty on Facebook, the Debt Ceiling, and Sinema

Steve Bannon is gearing up for the MAGA Revenge Tour, Mike Pence is talking like he went to a re-education camp, and Democratic activists seem to be relying on some good old-fashioned sexism to go after Kyrsten Sinema. The Washington Post's Karen Tumulty joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast, and shares her predictions on the reconciliation bill and the debt ceiling."

