Karen Tumulty: The World's Biggest Victim
0:00
-36:32

Charlie Sykes
Jan 12, 2024
As Trump prepares to clean up in the Iowa caucuses, his campaign narrative has shifted to 'Trump: The Victim.' Expect more court appearances and more temper tantrums. Meanwhile, Haley and DeSantis are acting like there's a contest. Karen Tumulty joins Charlie Sykes from frigid Iowa for the weekend pod.

Appears in episode

Charlie Sykes

