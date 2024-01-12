As Trump prepares to clean up in the Iowa caucuses, his campaign narrative has shifted to 'Trump: The Victim.' Expect more court appearances and more temper tantrums. Meanwhile, Haley and DeSantis are acting like there's a contest. Karen Tumulty joins Charlie Sykes from frigid Iowa for the weekend pod.
Karen Tumulty: The World's Biggest Victim
Jan 12, 2024
