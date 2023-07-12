Recently in The Bulwark:

Last week, an opinion article in Foreign Affairs argued for locking Ukraine out of NATO. The authors, Justin Logan and Joshua Shifrinson of the Cato Institute, offered five claims to support their arguments. But as is typical of the genre, their article is long on opinion and short on facts. Because articles like this are so useful in Kremlin propagandists’ disinformation campaigns, it is worth refuting Logan and Shifrinson’s five claims one by one.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

WAS LAST WEEK “hellish” for President Joe Biden? Is he in for a cruel summer, filled with setbacks, scandal and calls for him to step aside because he’s too old? On the contrary. The cruel, hellish summer of setbacks and scandal is coming for Donald Trump. (And he’s no youngster, either.) The blockbuster feature of the season showcases, on one side, a serious president focused on democracy, national security, and building up American manufacturing and competitiveness, and on the other side, a circus ringmaster dodging indictments and eleven primary opponents. There will never be a starker, more compelling contrast than what’s before our eyes right now.

READ THE REST.

MEAGAN WOLFE HAS SERVED as administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission since 2018, guiding the state’s more than 1,800 municipal clerks through a series of nationally significant elections. The Associated Press calls her “one of the most respected elections leaders in the nation.” She is unanimously supported by the bipartisan elections commission’s three Republican and three Democratic members. So, naturally, Republican members of the state legislature want her gone.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Wednesday! Thankfully the All Star Game is meaningless, as the NL pulled out a 1-run win against the AL. (Though home field advantage didn’t help my 2016 Cleveland Indians…) Just a reminder: no Thursday Night Bulwark tomorrow. Still on a summer schedule. Emergency livestreams are always a possibility.

Pour one out… For Anchor Brewing in San Francisco, closing

“A love letter to Venice…” Behind the scenes of the new Mission Impossible movie’s Venice scenes.

Twitter, now endorsed by… The Taliban, which does not like Zuck’s new Threads.

The secret history… Of Dan Snyder’s demise. Good riddance!

Everything must go! Mike Lindell, facing a big Dominion lawsuit and a $5 million challenge he has been ordered to pay, is auctioning off a lot of equipment. You can get 5 of his pillows for the price of one! (Must travel to MN for auction purchases.) But don’t worry, ole’ Mike has a My Cousin Vinny scenario where he’s vindicated.

Speaking of big lawsuits… Ray Epps is suing Fox News for defamation.

The 2022 GOP gains… Were the result of turnout advantage, Pew concludes in a new examination.

YAF drops lawsuit against liberal podcast… For jokingly offering a “Young Americans for Freedom” support level. (YAF was likely to get laughed out of court.)

The cruelty is the point, Texas edition… As barriers are being installed on the Rio Grande, Texas is already being sued over the barriers for ruining local businesses. Critics are calling them “snag and drown” barriers.

Behind the scenes… Of one of the more ambitious comedy tours in history.

Move over MoonSwatch… It’s the Casio MoonShock, NASA limited edition.

