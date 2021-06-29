Keep an Eye on Team Trump’s Legal Woes

Leading The Bulwark…

KIMBERLY WEHLE: An indictment related to Trump’s business seems imminent in New York, while the legal fallout from the Big Lie continues.

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

On today's Bulwark podcast, Adam Serwer joins Charlie Sykes to discuss his new book, The Cruelty Is the Point: The Past, Present, and Future of Trump's America.

This week, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) tackle the first big blockbuster of the post-COVID era: F9: The Fast Saga.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: CRT Is The New Sharia 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES on how Panic/Outrage Inc. uses the same playbook.

THE TRIAD: Mitch McConnell Is the Real Villain 🔐

JVL: A man who knew what the right thing was, and then declined to do it.

On this special members-only episode, Sonny, Peter, and Alyssa share some of their favorite car movies.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

CHRIS DEATON: Sarah Huckabee Sanders can tell any story she wants and still be the next governor of Arkansas. But the only thing she wants to talk about is "us" versus "them."

ALI NOORANI: It starts with embracing border security.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

When in Saint Louis… You have to get Ted Drewes.

It’s hot and humid here, but not as bad as readers have it up in the northwest. Stay safe if you’re from there.

SOME THINGS YOU SHOULD READ

Inside Gun-Surrendering Criminal Mark McCloskey's Very Sad St. Louis Rally, by Daniel Hill of The Riverfront Times.

Being in Saint Louis, were I not on a quasi-vacation, I would have definitely gone to this event to write about it, had I known about it. But I couldn’t do as good of a job as Hill did. It is a near perfect piece.

You may recall, a year ago today, I wrote about my former Central West End neighbors and their predicament after they pointed guns at peaceful protesters. I did not anticipate McCloskey would run for Senate at the time. How times have changed.

Hill’s account is laugh-out-loud funny:

McCloskey ended his speech by bringing his wife up on stage, and the two of them posed with a gun to the cheers of the crowd. One gets the distinct impression that those cheers were more for the gun itself than its owner though, and that more likely than not the crowd would probably prefer to vote for an actual firearm to be senator instead, if only there was some way to get one on the ballot. Honestly Mark is just a mascot, not unlike Ronald McDonald.

Jimmy O. Yang has a cooking show… If you watched Silicon Valley or are a fan of standup comedy, you know Jimmy Yang. I am here for this. (Warning: Language)

Watch more of his videos here.

