Keep an Eye on Team Trump’s Legal Woes
KIMBERLY WEHLE: An indictment related to Trump’s business seems imminent in New York, while the legal fallout from the Big Lie continues.
Adam Serwer on The Cruelty is the Point
On today's Bulwark podcast, Adam Serwer joins Charlie Sykes to discuss his new book, The Cruelty Is the Point: The Past, Present, and Future of Trump's America.
ATMA: 'F9' Review 🔓
This week, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) tackle the first big blockbuster of the post-COVID era: F9: The Fast Saga.
MORNING SHOTS: CRT Is The New Sharia 🔓
CHARLIE SYKES on how Panic/Outrage Inc. uses the same playbook.
THE TRIAD: Mitch McConnell Is the Real Villain 🔐
JVL: A man who knew what the right thing was, and then declined to do it.
BONUS ATMA: Car Movies That Don't Suck! 🔐
On this special members-only episode, Sonny, Peter, and Alyssa share some of their favorite car movies.
Inside Gun-Surrendering Criminal Mark McCloskey’s Very Sad St. Louis Rally – Daniel Hill, The Riverfront Times
The House Science Committee’s new ‘Sputnik moment’ – Brendan Bordelon, National Journal
Tucker Claims the NSA Is Spying on Him to Take Down His Show – Justin Baragona, The Daily Beast
Democracies Don’t Try to Make Everyone Agree – Anne Applebaum, The Atlantic
Blue Collars Have Outpaced White Collars in Pay—at First Glance – Peter Coy, Bloomberg Businessweek
Government Pandemic Loans Plagued by Potential $260 Billion in Fraud – William Yeatman, Reason Magazine
Pa. woman arrested, accused of recording, encouraging assault on NYT photographer in Capitol riot – Spencer S. Hsu, The Washington Post
Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the High Church of Grievance
CHRIS DEATON: Sarah Huckabee Sanders can tell any story she wants and still be the next governor of Arkansas. But the only thing she wants to talk about is "us" versus "them."
How Biden Can Flip the Script on Immigration
ALI NOORANI: It starts with embracing border security.
When in Saint Louis… You have to get Ted Drewes.
It’s hot and humid here, but not as bad as readers have it up in the northwest. Stay safe if you’re from there.
Inside Gun-Surrendering Criminal Mark McCloskey's Very Sad St. Louis Rally, by Daniel Hill of The Riverfront Times.
Being in Saint Louis, were I not on a quasi-vacation, I would have definitely gone to this event to write about it, had I known about it. But I couldn’t do as good of a job as Hill did. It is a near perfect piece.
You may recall, a year ago today, I wrote about my former Central West End neighbors and their predicament after they pointed guns at peaceful protesters. I did not anticipate McCloskey would run for Senate at the time. How times have changed.
Hill’s account is laugh-out-loud funny:
McCloskey ended his speech by bringing his wife up on stage, and the two of them posed with a gun to the cheers of the crowd. One gets the distinct impression that those cheers were more for the gun itself than its owner though, and that more likely than not the crowd would probably prefer to vote for an actual firearm to be senator instead, if only there was some way to get one on the ballot. Honestly Mark is just a mascot, not unlike Ronald McDonald.
Jimmy O. Yang has a cooking show… If you watched Silicon Valley or are a fan of standup comedy, you know Jimmy Yang. I am here for this. (Warning: Language)
Watch more of his videos here.
That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com
