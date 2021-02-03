Keep Paying Attention to Marjorie Taylor Greene

Leading The Bulwark…

AMANDA CARPENTER: Some Republicans want you to look away—because they know she makes them look bad.

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Bill Kristol joins Charlie Sykes to discuss the House GOP’s Cheney / Taylor-Greene choice, impeachment, and COVID-19 relief.

MORNING SHOTS: Liz Cheney And the Fate of the GOP 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on why: Liz Cheney is a reminder why, despite all the bluster among politicos about “fighting” and “bravery,” actual courage is vanishingly rare.

THE TRIAD: The Golden Age of Founders Is Ending 🔐

JONATHAN V. LAST: The tech companies which have defined a generation are turning over their leadership.

THE NEXT LEVEL: Where in the World Is JVL? 🔐

SARAH LONGWELL AND TIM MILLER: Sarah and Tim talk about gay firsts, impeachment, Liz Cheney, the future of the GOP, and RuPaul’s Drag Race. By themselves.

LAWRENCE M. EPPARD, ERIK NELSON, AND EDUARDO BONILLA-SILVA: Allowing freedom to become synonymous with the cultural right will make it harder to address a range of public challenges, and will degrade the concept of freedom itself.

KIMBERLY WEHLE: Their arguments in the impeachment trial wouldn’t hold up in a real court, but may give Republican senators cover.

DANIEL MCGRAW” Given vaccine hesitancy amongst the young and African-Americans, the NBA can solve both their own COVID-19 problem and America’s.

It only gets better with Newsmax. You can’t make this up.

Nancy Pelosi goes on offense. A big shot at Kevin McCarthy.

Screw your neighbors. That’s the tact of Capitol Hill resident and TPUSA apparatchik Benny Johnson. Owning AOC means not being sorry people who live or work near blocks from you should be scared about literal bombs by where they work.

I’m sorry, Scotland. America needs to send an apology for having to deal with Eric Trump.

Please clap. Five years ago today…

The end of the Zombie Senate… McConnell and Schumer come to an agreement.

Grab your kleenex. Watching the memorial ceremony for Officer Brian Sicknick absolutely wrecked my day. As it should. He was a patriot.

