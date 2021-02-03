Keep Paying Attention to Marjorie Taylor Greene

Some Republicans want you to look away—because they know she makes them look bad.

Jim Swift
Feb 3Share

Leading The Bulwark…

Featured Image

Keep Paying Attention to Marjorie Taylor Greene

AMANDA CARPENTER: Some Republicans want you to look away—because they know she makes them look bad.

We’re doing a livestream tomorrow. You can only join us if you’re a member. So, if you’re not:

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Bill Kristol on the GOP's Choice: Cheney or Taylor-Greene

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Bill Kristol joins Charlie Sykes to discuss the House GOP’s Cheney / Taylor-Greene choice, impeachment, and COVID-19 relief.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: Liz Cheney And the Fate of the GOP 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on why: Liz Cheney is a reminder why, despite all the bluster among politicos about “fighting” and “bravery,” actual courage is vanishingly rare.

THE TRIAD: The Golden Age of Founders Is Ending 🔐

JONATHAN V. LAST: The tech companies which have defined a generation are turning over their leadership.

THE NEXT LEVEL: Where in the World Is JVL? 🔐

SARAH LONGWELL AND TIM MILLER: Sarah and Tim talk about gay firsts, impeachment, Liz Cheney, the future of the GOP, and RuPaul’s Drag Race. By themselves.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark….

Reclaiming Freedom from the Right Wing

LAWRENCE M. EPPARD, ERIK NELSON, AND EDUARDO BONILLA-SILVA: Allowing freedom to become synonymous with the cultural right will make it harder to address a range of public challenges, and will degrade the concept of freedom itself.

Featured Image

Trump’s Lawyers Show Their Cards

KIMBERLY WEHLE: Their arguments in the impeachment trial wouldn’t hold up in a real court, but may give Republican senators cover.

Featured Image

Vaccinating NBA Players Can Save the Season—and American Lives

DANIEL MCGRAW” Given vaccine hesitancy amongst the young and African-Americans, the NBA can solve both their own COVID-19 problem and America’s.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

It only gets better with Newsmax. You can’t make this up.

Jason Campbell @JasonSCampbell
Newsmax host who stormed out of interview with Mike Lindell: "There is no question I could've handled the end of the interview differently," adding "[Lindell] will continue to be an important guest on Newsmax"

February 3rd 2021

80 Retweets

Nancy Pelosi goes on offense. A big shot at Kevin McCarthy.

Screw your neighbors. That’s the tact of Capitol Hill resident and TPUSA apparatchik Benny Johnson. Owning AOC means not being sorry people who live or work near blocks from you should be scared about literal bombs by where they work.

Haley Byrd Wilt @byrdinator
This is dumb. The Cannon building was evacuated because of a bomb threat. Members were obviously in danger even if they weren’t in the Capitol building proper during the attack. The Capitol is connected to Cannon and the other office buildings via tunnels.

Benny @bennyjohnson

AOC Wasn't Even in the Capitol Building During Her 'Near Death' Experience. What actually happened? A Capitol Police officer knocked on her door in the Cannon Building to direct her to another building. #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett https://t.co/WcJaeE8qIu

February 3rd 2021

73 Retweets

Great going!

I’m sorry, Scotland. America needs to send an apology for having to deal with Eric Trump.

Please clap. Five years ago today…

NTA by Mic @NavigatingTrump
Here's Jeb Bush asking an audience in New Hampshire to "please clap": on.msnbc.com/1nNskpX @shiftmsnbc

February 3rd 2016

838 Retweets

The end of the Zombie Senate… McConnell and Schumer come to an agreement.

Grab your kleenex. Watching the memorial ceremony for Officer Brian Sicknick absolutely wrecked my day. As it should. He was a patriot.

CBS News @CBSNews
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at ceremony for Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick: "Each day, when members enter the Capitol, this temple of democracy, we will remember his sacrifice" cbsnews.com/news/brian-sic…

February 3rd 2021

91 Retweets

LIVESTREAM TOMORROW! Save the date! We’ll see you tomorrow night for a livestream with our good friend and Bulwark contributor Adam J. White.

I’ll send details tomorrow.

See you then!

—30—

Share
← PreviousNext →