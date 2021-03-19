Kevin McCarthy, Fetch

Leading The Bulwark…

AMANDA CARPENTER: He now says he didn’t try to overturn the 2020 election. He’s a good boy! He’ll submit and play nice for belly rubs.

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

The Niskanen Center's Samuel Hammond joins to discuss improving Biden's child allowance and border policies. Plus: eliminate the filibuster?

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Bill Kristol joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss Kevin McCarthy and the GOP’s crass revisionism of the January 6th insurrection, and why the GOP suddenly no longer likes tough talk from America’s President when it comes to Putin.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on Teen Vogue's Cancel Culture and opening the schools.

THE TRIAD: The JVL AMA 🔐

JONATHAN LAST is here to talk of many things.

SECRET PODCAST: We Need a Hammurabi for Twitter 🔐

SARAH AND JVL on why should codify social media penalties.

Panelists Bill Kristol, Jonathan V. Last, Mona Charen, and Tim Miller to discuss political self policing, and just what the heck happened to J.D. Vance.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

TIM MILLER: Georgia Republicans get ready for the next phase of the Trump Wars.

SONNY BUNCH asks: are the four hours worth your time?

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Good for him. While a disturbing number of cops were part of the insurrection, one officer who was on duty that day back in Pittsburgh had a wife who participated. He filed for divorce a month later. This isn’t to celebrate divorce (I’m Catholic, and we don’t do that….) but sometimes when your significant other participates in an insurrection, and you’re a cop and part of an FBI task force, that can be pretty irreconcilable. Is being an active part of an insurrection forgivable? I say no.

Boston turns on Schilling… The would-be Hall-of-Famer who chose the crazy train instead of a path to SABR convention autograph sessions is leaving Boston because people there are sick of his act. Enjoy him, Tennessee.

Deep thoughts from quasi-retired judges… D.C. Circuit Judge Silberman has been on “senior” status since 2000, when I was a sophomore in high school. This recent dissent is all kinds of crazy.

But this isn’t new for Silberman. Look at his CV, it’s impressive but also a little… off? Years after GWB gave him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, he wrote a WSJ editorial suggesting that his alleged deception leading to the Iraq war was similar to that of the Nazis.

Some other bad takes from Silbermans’ dissent? Oh, they’re there.

Tim Carney has a new term for responsible people. “Lockdowners.”

Unions!

The Josh Mandel transformation, continued…

Pizzagate Jack doesn’t know Jack about the PDB. But David Priess does.

#NYGOV gets even more interesting!

Meet the wealthy people who wanted to #StopTheSteal. It’s a wild ride.

USA🇺🇸 USA 🇺🇸 USA 🇺🇸 ! Let’s end Friday on a good note.

As Johnny Cash sang:

And the government for which she stands

Is scandalized throughout the land

And she's getting threadbare and wearing thin

But she's in good shape for the shape she's in

'Cause she's been through the fire before

And I believe she can take a whole lot more

Our country is far from perfect. And our flag has seen a lot. But, like you, I assume you’re mighty proud of it. Americans are what makes America great. Stay safe, and we’ll see you on Monday.

Have a great weekend. Drop me a line at swift@thebulwark.com.

—30—