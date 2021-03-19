Kevin McCarthy, Fetch

He now says he didn’t try to overturn the 2020 election. He’s a good boy! He’ll submit and play nice for belly rubs.

Jim Swift
Good for him. While a disturbing number of cops were part of the insurrection, one officer who was on duty that day back in Pittsburgh had a wife who participated. He filed for divorce a month later. This isn’t to celebrate divorce (I’m Catholic, and we don’t do that….) but sometimes when your significant other participates in an insurrection, and you’re a cop and part of an FBI task force, that can be pretty irreconcilable. Is being an active part of an insurrection forgivable? I say no.

Boston turns on Schilling… The would-be Hall-of-Famer who chose the crazy train instead of a path to SABR convention autograph sessions is leaving Boston because people there are sick of his act. Enjoy him, Tennessee.

Deep thoughts from quasi-retired judges… D.C. Circuit Judge Silberman has been on “senior” status since 2000, when I was a sophomore in high school. This recent dissent is all kinds of crazy.

🚨D.C. Circuit Judge Silberman just released a truly wild dissent calling on the Supreme Court to overturn New York Times v. Sullivan, claiming NYT and WaPo are "virtually Democratic Party broadsheets," and accusing "big tech" of censoring conservatives.

March 19th 2021

But this isn’t new for Silberman. Look at his CV, it’s impressive but also a little… off? Years after GWB gave him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, he wrote a WSJ editorial suggesting that his alleged deception leading to the Iraq war was similar to that of the Nazis.

Some other bad takes from Silbermans’ dissent? Oh, they’re there.

'The First Amendment guarantees a free press but not a biased press' is unhinged

Mark Joseph Stern @mjs_DC

🚨D.C. Circuit Judge Silberman just released a truly wild dissent calling on the Supreme Court to overturn New York Times v. Sullivan, claiming NYT and WaPo are "virtually Democratic Party broadsheets," and accusing "big tech" of censoring conservatives.

And don't miss him comparing the Supreme Court to Brezhnev and constitutional jurisprudence to communism

Tim Carney has a new term for responsible people. “Lockdowners.”

...Also, it was always, from day one obnoxious for lockdowners to say those of us resisting the lockdowns and closures only cared about GDP (or worse, "the stock market.") There were real human costs. Each of these excess murders ruined at least two lives.

March 19th 2021

Unions!

SEE THIS: Two @MTA bus drivers refuse to move for 30 minutes, each one claiming they have the right of way. They caused massive gridlock traffic on 13 Ave and 39 St in Brooklyn.

March 19th 2021

The Josh Mandel transformation, continued…

An Ohio political play, in four acts:

March 18th 2021

Pizzagate Jack doesn’t know Jack about the PDB. But David Priess does.

Hi. President Daily Brief guy here. It is in no way highly unusual for the vice president to receive the full PDB daily. In fact, it is highly *usual*—it's been the default for the vast majority of the PDB's history, decade after decade after decade....

March 19th 2021

Jack Posobiec @JackPosobiec

Have heard from multiple White House and national security officials that Kamala is getting the full PDB daily. Highly unusual and Biden didn't even get that himself when he was VP.

March 19th 2021

1,053 Retweets

#NYGOV gets even more interesting!

Potential Cuomo challenger, Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY), is accused of sexual misconduct by a former lobbyist.

March 19th 2021

Meet the wealthy people who wanted to #StopTheSteal. It’s a wild ride.

USA🇺🇸 USA 🇺🇸 USA 🇺🇸 ! Let’s end Friday on a good note.

As Johnny Cash sang:

And the government for which she stands
Is scandalized throughout the land
And she's getting threadbare and wearing thin
But she's in good shape for the shape she's in
'Cause she's been through the fire before
And I believe she can take a whole lot more

Our country is far from perfect. And our flag has seen a lot. But, like you, I assume you’re mighty proud of it. Americans are what makes America great. Stay safe, and we’ll see you on Monday.

Have a great weekend. Drop me a line at swift@thebulwark.com.

—30—

