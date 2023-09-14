Good afternoon and welcome to Press Pass. Tonight at 8:00 Eastern, I’ll be joining my colleagues Jonathan V. Last, Mona Charen, and our newest team member, A.B. Stoddard, for what promises to be a fun episode of Thursday Night Bulwark, Stupid Political Stunts: The Kevin McCarthy Edition. Exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Today’s Press Pass will provide good background for tonight’s conversation: We’re examining Kevin McCarthy’s style and tactics as speaker of the House. McCarthy’s tenure has been filled with so many contortions and so much people-pleasing that it should surprise no one that things are starting to fall apart, as evinced by some of the behavior and remarks we saw from members of his unruly caucus this week. Also, we’ve got our hands on a new disclosure from the lawyer for the Oversight Committee’s missing witness, and we’ll look at Mitt Romney’s revelations about his Senate colleagues. All that and more, below.

