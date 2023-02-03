Recently in The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Join now

One of the hallmarks of today’s Republican party is its serial hypocrisy. After accusing Hillary Clinton of mishandling classified material, Donald Trump and his aides violated every rule of information security. After blaming Democrats for runaway spending, Republicans in Congress increased the national debt in Trump’s four years by nearly 40 percent. Kevin McCarthy has found a new way to repeat this cycle: by abusing the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. A week ago, he barred the committee’s former Democratic chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, from continuing to serve on the panel. McCarthy claimed that Schiff had disqualified himself by making unsubstantiated allegations against Trump. In Schiff’s place, McCarthy appointed a new chairman, Republican Rep. Mike Turner.

READ THE REST.

Join now

Too many normies STILL won’t say “Never Trump,” but Paul Ryan may be charting his own path. Plus, Kari keeps pretending to be governor, Hugh Hewitt is leg-humpy, and Charlie wants Dark Brandon to go out in a flak jacket and pop the balloon. Your weekend pod with Charlie Sykes and Tim Miller.

Eliot and Eric host Robert W. Kagan, the Stephen and Barbara Friedman Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution to discuss his new book The Ghost at the Feast: America and the Collapse of World Order, 1900-1941.

The Atlantic’s David Frum joins the panel to discuss the coming GOP nomination fight, the Democrats’ white liberal problem, and problems with policing.

Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice. Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ.

Join now

A Czech presidential election that ended last weekend with victory for former NATO general Petr Pavel was dominated by debate over the country’s place in the West in a new era of war. The Czech Republic has been one of the world’s most generous nations in supporting Ukraine, but Russia’s invasion has left its society bitterly divided between pro-Western forces, who want to see Vladimir Putin clearly defeated, and those who now want peace above all else. In this context, President-elect Pavel’s resounding victory is hugely significant for the West, even though Czech presidents don’t wield executive power. A former head of the NATO Military Committee and Czech Army chief, Pavel represents a school of thought that believes the only way to uphold liberal democracy at home is to bullishly support those fighting for it abroad.

READ THE REST.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Friday! Did you know that George Santos was apparently a Broadway producer, too? He told people he was behind Spiderman. Biden heads into the SOTU with some pretty stellar jobs numbers.

On the Jukebox🎵… 99 Red Balloons by NENA.

The GOP is taking the balloon seriously, of course. And not at all conspiratorially. Here’s GOP Oversight Chairman James Comer on Fox, just asking questions:

He’s running. Biden insider Chris Whipple thinks it’s a sure thing.

Meanwhile, in Kentucky… There’s a GOP candidate whose Lt. Gov. running mate shares the same last name. And a tad of controversy.

The etiquette rules debate. At The Cut, a long list of do’s and don’ts that the internet is obsessing over. Here’s one my favorite:

The Cleveland Neighborhood Pizza Oven Fight… Comes to a resolution. (For now.)

Also in Ohio… Investigators are looking into a white nationalist homeschooling family that is leading an online curriculum group.

Trump is still a Putin stooge. David Rothkopf writes: “he trusts the Russian tyrant more than U.S. law enforcement and intelligence. No “patriotic” American should still support him.”

Inside the secretive TUMS factory… In downtown Saint Louis.

That’s it for me. Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Join now

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.