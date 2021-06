On today’s Bulwark Podcast, Kevin Williamson joins Charlie Sykes to discuss his recent article on the case against Trump, the trouble with politics as meaning and inquisitional politics, and the forthcoming circus we can expect if Trump is a lame duck President.

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher