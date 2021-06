On today’s Bulwark podcast, Kim Wehle joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the President’s legal team’s strategy to overturn the will of the voters, the brief Sidney Powell saga, and how Trump’s challenge is creating a new form of birtherism that will last for years.

