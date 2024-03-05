Lame Ponies

Share this postLame Poniesplus.thebulwark.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJust Between UsLame Ponies40Share this postLame Poniesplus.thebulwark.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther51×Preview0:00-11:09Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Lame PoniesMember-only podcastWill Saletan and Mona CharenMar 5, 2024∙ Paid40Share this postLame Poniesplus.thebulwark.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareWill Saletan and Mona Charen are pretty spooked by weekend polls but try valiantly to find ponies. Also, what to make of the Supreme Court?Leave a commentTo add this show to your player of choice, click here. This post is for paid subscribersJoinAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inJust Between UsMona Charen is joined by her Bulwark colleagues to unburden themselves on this members-only podcast. Join them Tuesdays.JoinListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedEmail mobile setup linkAppears in episodeMona CharenWill SaletanRecent Episodes37:08The Fever Swamps Are in ChargeFeb 27 • Mona Charen and Jonathan V. Last30:02Biden Can't Avoid Gaffes. He Shouldn't Try.Feb 20 • A.B. Stoddard and Mona Charen27:1627:16Putin's Latest VictimFeb 16 • Mona Charen and Benjamin Parker38:03Trump Is Actually a WeaklingFeb 13 • Mona Charen and Will Saletan32:47The Strongman Party and a Fond FarewellFeb 6 • Charlie Sykes and Mona Charen28:27The $83M A-hole VerdictJan 30 • Charlie Sykes and Mona Charen39:14The Trump High Water Mark is ComingJan 23 • Charlie Sykes and Mona Charen