Leaving Afghanistan: Lessons from Vietnam and Iraq

Leading The Bulwark…

ADAM GARFINKLE: Spoiler alert: This never ends well.

On the Pods…

Editor’s Note: Charlie is on vacation this week, enjoying the vaxxed life. He’ll return Monday. In the meantime, we’ll have guest hosts each day.

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Lis Smith joins guest host Tim Miller to discuss her career in politics, the 2020 Buttigieg campaign, Andrew Yang’s mayoral bid, and the GOP’s stone cold sociopaths and the intra-party civil war

AEI’s Norm Ornstein joins to discuss police violence, court packing, and Afghanistan.

This week Sonny is joined by Megan Ganz, an executive producer and creator of Mythic Quest, AppleTV+’s workplace comedy about life at the studio behind an MMORPG.

For Bulwark+ Members…

We have JVL, Sarah, Tim, and Bill on the 4/15/21 panel to discuss the GOP primaries and the “lanes” for 2022 and 2024. And, the looming presence of that former guy.

THE TRIAD: The First Rule of Court Packing… 🔐

…Is we do not TALK about court packing.

THE SECRET PODCAST: Be Kind 🔐

SARAH and JVL try to untangle the trans-sports culture war.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today's Bulwark...

RICHARD NORTH PATTERSON: He offers the most ambitious social and economic blueprint since the Great Society—but can he pull it off?

LINDA CHAVEZ: Policy disagreements don’t have to involve character assassination.

OVERTIME

Happy Friday! After a day of a sore arm, the aches started coming. So this section might be a little shorter than usual. All things considered, I haven’t had it as bad as some of my friends have…

Turns out… a lot of people who donated to Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense fund are cops. And some of them left comments. (This is known because the clearinghouse for that money was breached and its data made public.)

He’s running? J.D. Vance’s tweets yielded some pushback, and as a result, he quit his board seat on a company that uses green energy to make food in rural parts of Kentucky.

Has America found new gods? My friend and former roommate Andrew Heaton joins my old TWS colleague Shoshana Weissmann on Right Now with Stephen Kent. Check it out. (Yes, he’s the guy from the funny Reason videos.)

Liberty University on the war path… News broke today that the Virginia college is suing its old President, Jerry Falwell, Jr. for 10 million bucks.

Eric Greitens’s biggest financial backer? A guy named Eric Greitens. What are the odds?

Insurrectionist trolls the court, Judge not amused…

Fast forward a few days…

That’s it for me for today. We’ll be back on Monday, and hope you have a great weekend. Questions, comments, concerns? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com.

