Earlier today on The View, our Bulwark colleague Amanda Carpenter had the opportunity to interview New York Attorney General Letitia James.

James, whose office is currently involved in high profile lawsuits against former President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association, briefly considered running for governor of New York after Andrew Cuomo resigned due to his scandals. She withdrew and told voters she wanted to keep her job as AG.

Carpenter asked James, one of the most prominent African American democratic attorneys in the public eye, if she'd accept a nomination to the Supreme Court, as President Joe Biden campaigned on appointing an African American Woman.

James demurred and suggested Biden, were he to get a vacancy, pick Sherrilyn Ifill of the NAACP.

Joy Behar pressed James, wondering: "what if she says no?" James demurred again, saying Biden should, theoretically, "look to someone else."

[video width="1280" height="720" mp4="https://www.thebulwark.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Amanda.mp4"][/video]

Carpenter also discussed the revelations that Fox News opinion journalists frantically texted Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff on January 6th, but said very different things about the insurrection on television:

WATCH: