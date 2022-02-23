Tomorrow night is a special TNB livestream with my friend Tom Nichols joining Charlie Sykes, Amanda Carpenter, and Bill Kristol to talk about Russia, Ukraine, and Europe going to hell on a rocket sled.

1. The Sanctions We Need

In 2010, Roman Abramovich took possession of the Eclipse—a 533-foot super yacht which is fairly regarded as the greatest engine of personal conveyance ever built. Depending on who you ask, the Eclipse is worth between $500 million and $1.5 billion—at this level of luxury “price” isn’t really a thing. Supposedly the Eclipse costs $60 million a year just to keep it afloat. I believe it.

Here are some pictures, if you’re into that sort of thing. And a video. The Eclipse can house three helicopters at a time—one on each helipad and one in the below-deck “garage”—in case you were curious.

Currently, the Eclipse is anchored off the coast of St. Martin.

If you are not familiar with Kremlinology, Roman Abramovich is Johnny Ola to Vladimir Putin’s Hyman Roth.

Abramovich wormed his way into Boris Yeltsin’s world at a young age and was present at the creation when Vladimir Putin presented himself as Yeltsin’s successor. He is an oligarch’s oligarch and the first among equals in Putin’s court. As a result, he is worth many billions of dollars and has led a life of unparalleled luxury. In addition to the Eclipse he owns many other baubles, such as the Premiere League’s Chelsea F.C.

Roman Abramovich got filthy rich by raiding the Russian economy, a privilege he was permitted because he is a friend, advisor, and protector of Vladimir Putin.

So here is my proposal:

The United States Navy should sail on down to St. Martin, take possession of the Eclipse, invite camera crews from CNN and the BBC and Reuters and then do this: