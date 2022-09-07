Liar’s Poker
Poor Marco Rubio has to keep pretending he was wrong about Trump.
1. Lyin’ Marco
I remember when I thought Marco Rubio was the future of conservatism:
Let me save you the click:
“Donald Trump is a con-artist.”
Question: What would a Trump government look like? “It would be chaos.”
“We’re about to turn over . . . the nuclear codes to an erratic individual.”
“I would prefer not to get into a fight with other Republicans, but I would much more prefer not to turn over the party to a con artist like Donald Trump.”
You remember that, I’m sure.