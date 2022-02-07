Recently at The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Share Overtime

WILL SALETAN: Lies Are the Building Blocks of Trumpian Authoritarianism.

Join now

TIM MILLER writes a Memo To Dems: Stop Taking These Maskless Pictures.

[T]ake some advice from Winston Wolf: Don’t {make people} Do Shit Unless. Unless what? Unless you are going to do it first. So yeah, if you are in a room full of people—especially kids—and they are being forced to wear masks, you should wear one too. And if the COVID rates in the area or the air circulation in the room or your desire to look pretty for a picture doesn’t require you to do so, then make sure everyone else knows they can make the same choice you are. Because we are all in this together.

You don't have to renounce democracy or reject the Constitution — all you have to do is be persuaded to believe a few lies. Will Saletan joins Charlie Sykes today for the launch of our new 'Charlie & Will Monday' on The Bulwark Podcast.

Join now

DENNIS AFTERGUT argues: Prosecutors Are Justified in Seeking Bannon’s Lawyer’s Records.

In seeking the records from Bannon’s lawyer, the DOJ seems to have Bannon dead to rights. Bannon has asserted an “advice of counsel” defense. That means that he claims that his lawyer advised him it was fine to refuse to show up when the Jan 6th Committee subpoenaed him. An “advice of counsel” claim waives the attorney-client privilege for the obvious reason that the defendant has put in issue what his lawyer said to him. Hence, the jury is entitled to hear the advice in order to decide whether the defense is valid. In addition, in early November, Costello sat twice for FBI interviews in which he, according to Politico, “described repeatedly advising Bannon not to cooperate with the select committee, saying he viewed their process as flawed and illegal.” Those interviews reinforce the intentionality of the attorney-client privilege waiver privilege. Costello is an experienced criminal defense lawyer. It isn’t such lawyers’ practice to talk to the FBI about a client’s potentially criminal conduct unless the decision is part of a deliberate strategy to put forward the matters discussed.

DANIEL FATA writes: Putin Announced His Manifesto Against the West Fifteen Years Ago. His Story Hasn’t Changed.

Since 2007, Putin has remained intent on shaping political and security developments in Russia’s periphery. He wants to be seen as a necessary player on the world stage. He wants Russia to be seen as global power whose approval must be sought. As he said at Munich and many times thereafter, he seeks to reestablish Russian influence in the world. Successive U.S. administrations and European governments have failed to convince Putin that he could have more influence by playing a constructive, cooperative role than a destructive, antagonistic one. His country’s forces wreaked havoc in Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine since 2014, splintering the territory of both nations and launching disinformation campaigns which have degraded their democratic processes (and those of other democracies as well). Putin and his cronies have paid relatively little compared to what damage they have been able to inflict militarily, psychologically, and diplomatically on millions of people. With potential violence and devastation an order of magnitude greater than anything Europe has seen since World War II awaiting only Putin’s order, the Biden administration is again engaging in strategic framework talks with Russia, entertaining Moscow’s grievances and revisionist fantasies. Thankfully, United States and Europe have rejected Putin’s proposals, which essentially amount to a do-over of the Cold War. No doubt, talking is better than fighting, but the cost of talking is legitimizing Putin’s quest for dominion over Russia’s neighbors, as if that were the kind of thing about which the United States could or should negotiate.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Monday! Hope you had a great weekend. Like my pal Matt Labash, I am not watching the Olympics, though the NHL All Star Game and the Pro Bowl were good substitutes. That, and some darts on my new dartboard.

While I’m not watching the Olympics… Here’s an interesting story about how America’s best female cyclist and multiple medal winner ended up homeless in Seattle. (And it’s not why you might think.)

Cat’s got his tongue! Brave Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can’t pick a side in the Trump / Pence skirmish, but he will go to great lengths to suggest the FBI was involved in January 6. What a profile in courage, that Ron DeSantis.

The stories don’t end when a story teller leaves. The final column of a sports columnist, Mark Whicker.

Give Kevin Killeen all the awards… A modern Groundhog Day brief from a radio humorist at St. Louis’s KMOX.

Inside the J.D. Vance implosion… A nice 98 page deck. My favorite one? His people in the southwest part of Ohio? Not fans!

Sandy Berger and Donald Trump… I’m old enough to remember when Conservatives were up in a tizzy (not wrongly!) about Sandy Berger. (Background if you forgot.) And now, President rip-all-the-papers had to deal with NARA coming to Mar-a-Lago to “retrieve” 15 boxes of documents that somehow didn’t make it into the records. I’m sure it’s fine.

Join now

That’s it for me. Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.