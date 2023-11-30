The Bulwark
The Next Level (Ad-free)
Based Liz Cheney Has Arrived
0:00
-51:56


Ad-free version.
Tim Miller
,
Sarah Longwell
, and
Jonathan V. Last
Nov 30, 2023
∙ Paid
33
The gang reacts to the first reveals from Liz Cheney's new book, including some embarrassing Kevin McCarthy quotes. Meanwhile, New Hampshire governor and Republican moderate, Chris Sununu, says he'll vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden if it comes down to it. But will his endorsement of Nikki Haley mean anything? And is Mark Cuban running for president?

The Bulwark

The Next Level (Ad-free)

The future of politics. With Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last. Totally ad-free, just for Bulwark+ subscribers.

Appears in episode

Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller

