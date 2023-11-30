Share this post
Based Liz Cheney Has Arrived
plus.thebulwark.com
Based Liz Cheney Has Arrived
Ad-free version.
Nov 30, 2023
∙ Paid
The gang reacts to the first reveals from Liz Cheney's new book, including some embarrassing Kevin McCarthy quotes. Meanwhile, New Hampshire governor and Republican moderate, Chris Sununu, says he'll vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden if it comes down to it. But will his endorsement of Nikki Haley mean anything? And is Mark Cuban running for president?
The Next Level (Ad-free)
The future of politics. With Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last. Totally ad-free, just for Bulwark+ subscribers.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Based Liz Cheney Has Arrived
Comments on this episode are for paid subscribers