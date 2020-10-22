Leading The Bulwark…
Madison Cawthorn’s Racist Website
Tim Miller: GOP Wunderkind Attacks Opponent’s Attempt to “Ruin White Males”
Mike Murphy on the Final Debate
On today’s Bulwark podcast, Mike Murphy joins Charlie Sykes to preview the final Presidential debate, the Hunter Biden email allegations, and how the Trump campaign wasted a billion dollars.
Not My Party
Natalie Metzger on producing indie films in the age of COVID
Sonny is joined today by Natalie Metzger, VP of development and production at Vanishing Angle.
Trump Is Toast
Jonathan V. Last: Two new pieces of data are the final nails in the coffin.
Donald Trump Ruined Conservatism. Don’t Let Him Ruin Patriotism.
Mona Charen: The president discredits everything he touches. His poisonous form of patriotism is a danger to our civic health.
Kristen Welker’s Debate Dilemma
Tim Miller: Trump has too many crimes, misdeeds, and failures to cover in 90 minutes.
A Message to Democrats from Your New Ally
Stuart Stevens: Victory is near.
Secretly, the 2020 Election Is About Health Care
Daniel McGraw: And President Trump doesn’t know it.
How The Christian Post sold its soul for Trump. A long read from Bulwark contributor Napp Nazworth.
Let’s make pasta. I didn’t go for this tonight, we ordered in from the regional chain “Pasta House” but a worthwhile read on why going the extra mile for dinner often pays off.
More on St. Louis style pizza. I got a lot of feedback in the last 24 hours on my bit about St. Louis cuisine. So, to further indulge you, here’s a very interesting interview with one of the godfathers of St. Louis pizza: Mike Talayna. Coincidentally, I also worked at Rossino’s by St. Louis U, considered the originator of the type of pizza many have come to know and love (or hate.)
The Trump Campaign is extremely online. A worthwhile read from Jane Coaston. Here’s a taste:
The Extremely Online conservative is not any more reflective of the priorities of the voting public than the Extremely Online left was at times in the Democratic primary. And Trump, who once touted his ability to speak for those often ignored by elites on Twitter, is now the most online politician of them all.
Was Rudy really tucking in his shirt? My friend Andrew Beaujon at Washingtonian, who has watched the movie, argues yes. But there’s more to it than that.
