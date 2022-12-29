Dec 29 • 31M
Maggie Haberman: Trump Is Damaged and He Causes Damage to Others
Donald Trump is the product of an exacting and brutal father who undermined him in private, and his damaged childhood has impacted him ever since. In this encore episode from October, Maggie Haberman, author of "Confidence Man," told Charlie Sykes that Trump doesn't really trust anyone — and that the era of distrust we live in now is one of his biggest …