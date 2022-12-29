Dec 29 • 31M

Maggie Haberman: Trump Is Damaged and He Causes Damage to Others

Ad-Free Version

5
Upgrade to listen

Appears in this episode

Jason Brown
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
Comments

Donald Trump is the product of an exacting and brutal father who undermined him in private, and his damaged childhood has impacted him ever since. In this encore episode from October, Maggie Haberman, author of "Confidence Man," told Charlie Sykes that Trump doesn't really trust anyone — and that the era of distrust we live in now is one of his biggest …

This episode is for paid subscribers