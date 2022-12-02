Dec 2 • 37M

Man Cold

Was Kanye wearing a gimp mask?

15
3
Upgrade to listen

Appears in this episode

Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
3 comments

JVL is sick. Sarah is supportive. They are both still amazed by that Info Wars thing with Kanye.

This episode is for paid subscribers