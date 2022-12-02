Share this postMan Coldplus.thebulwark.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailDec 2 • 37MMan ColdWas Kanye wearing a gimp mask?44 min ago153Share this postMan Coldplus.thebulwark.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailUpgrade to listenAppears in this episodeJonathan V. LastSarah LongwellCharlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.JoinEpisode details3 commentsJVL is sick. Sarah is supportive. They are both still amazed by that Info Wars thing with Kanye.This episode is for paid subscribersJoinAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in