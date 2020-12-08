'Mank' Reviewed, Plus: WB Dumps Its Slate to HBO Max

On this week’s episode of Across the Movie Aisle, Sonny, Alyssa, and Peter talk about the politics at the heart of David Fincher’s new Netflix movie Mank, a film that is nominally about the writing of Citizen Kane but is actually about something much deeper. And, in controversies and nontroversies, the trio take a look at the shocking decision by Warner Bros. to release their entire 2021 film slate on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously. Is Christopher Nolan right when he says that “Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service” — or is that a bit of an overreaction?

(If you enjoyed this show, make sure to check out our bonus members-only episode on Matthew McConaughey’s radical centrism!)