Mark Hertling: Defending American Values

While North Korea has jumped in to arm Russia, Republicans in Congress are dallying over supporting Ukraine. Plus, presidential hit squads, Lloyd Austin's hospitalization, and the tinderbox in the Mideast. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling joins Charlie Sykes today.
Jan 10, 2024
