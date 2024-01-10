The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Mark Hertling: Defending American Values
0:00
-40:58

Mark Hertling: Defending American Values
Charlie Sykes
Jan 10, 2024
∙ Paid
While North Korea has jumped in to arm Russia, Republicans in Congress are dallying over supporting Ukraine. Plus, presidential hit squads, Lloyd Austin's hospitalization, and the tinderbox in the Mideast. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling joins Charlie Sykes today.

The Bulwark

The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)

Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

Charlie Sykes

