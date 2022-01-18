Matthew Yglesias: The Center Is There, We Just Can't Hear It

Share this postMatthew Yglesias: The Center Is There, We Just Can't Hear Itplus.thebulwark.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailMatthew Yglesias: The Center Is There, We Just Can't Hear ItCharlie Sykes6 hr ago10ShareAudio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. 1x1.25x1.5x1.75x2x0:00-46:08Why Biden can't have a Kumbaya moment, and tangible things can't get done. Matt Yglesias joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.Join nowSubscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher10ShareShare