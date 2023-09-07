A good afternoon to Press Pass subscribers and a joyous New York Fall Fashion Week to those who celebrate that event, which begins tomorrow. Today’s newsletter is exclusively for Bulwark+ members, so subscribe below to get access or keep reading if you’re already ONE OF US.

Today we’re taking a look at Mitch McConnell’s navigation of the fallout from his recent health scares, which came to a head this week when the Senate returned to Washington after a five-week break. We’ll also take a look at another Bulwark piece on super PAC dollars and expand on how that money continues to enable unethical behavior. All that and more, below.

Join now