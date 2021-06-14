McConnell Won’t Commit to a Hearing for Biden SCOTUS Nominees If GOP Retakes the Senate

Leading The Bulwark…

JIM SWIFT: The new normal is whatever he says it is.

On today's Bulwark podcast, Brian Stelter joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the revised edition of his New York Times best selling book Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth. Plus, how Fox ran to the right after the election, and why Tucker Carlson can do whatever he wants there.

There is no Morning Shots newsletter today.

CHARLIE SYKES got so many emails we had to shut down his inbox just to see what is going on. (Kidding, but 1,100+ emails!)

THE TRIAD: A Song of Wolves and Whales 🔓

JVL: This country is well and truly forked.

WEEKEND TRIAD: Newsletter of Newsletters 🔓

JVL on three newsletters to read.

KIMBERLY WEHLE: And what could a pending Supreme Court decision mean for the future of the Voting Rights Act?

DANIEL BAER AND DAVID J. KRAMER: Putin will use the summit as an opportunity to strengthen his domestic and international political position. Biden should so the same.

Hope you had a good weekend! Despite the threats of rain, we did at the Swift household. It was home improvement weekend, where we built deck furniture, planted flowers, and cooked out. What did I cook? Glad you asked.

As things are getting back to normal, be it churches, or restaurants or grocery stores, it is a happy feeling.

While the U.S. crosses 600k COVID deaths, never forget the amazingly brash confidence of asshats who were amazingly wrong:

Some people should go to jail (but that’s not how things work in America when you bungle a pandemic), but at least you can not take people like the above seriously ever again.

And if you didn’t read JVL’s item on 2/23, please do. Because Polymaths (get it!?) like this guy have an outsized influence in MAGA Twitter and shouldn’t because they’re cocky individuals with an inflated sense of self worth who read Wikipedia and a few abstracts of research papers.

COVID may be on the way out here… But here’s how one BBC meteorologist adapted. And if you watch it at all, it will make your day.

You can’t make this up…

RIP Mudcat Grant. America lost a great when Jim “Mudcat” Grant died over the weekend. A couple of things, if you’re unfamiliar:

Wait for it…

It only took a couple hours!

