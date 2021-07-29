Meet the Corporations That Went Back on Their Word Not to Support the Sedition Caucus

Dennis Aftergut on the companies that hope Americans wouldn't notice.

DENNIS AFTERGUT: They promised not to support Republicans who voted not to certify the election results. And then they changed their minds and hoped Americans wouldn’t notice.

Would you like a preview of what it’d be like if Jim Jordan testifies?

Twitter avatar for @atruparAaron Rupar @atrupar
Jim Jordan tried to dodge a question about when he talked to Trump on January 6 and it did not go well Image

July 29th 2021

968 Retweets

As we’re seeing with Jordan and Banks, they’re just demonstrating why Pelosi was right to reject them.

Just Tuesday night, Banks went on Fox News to claim that the four police officers who testified were “scripted” pawns of Nancy Pelosi: 

"Even the statements that these police officers read, you could tell at times they didn't write the statements, they were merely reading them as they stumbled over some of the words that they weren't familiar with as they were reading."

Here, Banks is taking advantage of the testimony of USCP Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, an Army veteran and immigrant from the Dominican Republic whose tearful testimony sometimes was a bit jumbled. In short, Banks is using xenophobia to accuse people like Gonell of being used by Pelosi like a pawn for political purposes. (Something his communications director’s dad, Tucker Carlson, has already done.)

Despicable.

Was this really a good idea? News clips as NFTs?

Formerly of the Christian Broadcast Network… May I present David Brody. Just remember, the 9:30 show is completely different from the 7:30 show. Enjoy the veal!

Twitter avatar for @existentialfishJohn Whitehouse+ @existentialfish
@justinhorowitz_ Here's Brody likening the push for vaccination to segregation Image

July 29th 2021

1 Retweet

Sorry, being a member of Congress doesn’t entitle you to impromptu visits to prisons. Though, I would pay money to hear Louie Gohmert try and justify visiting Groom Lake to go see the aliens.

Twitter avatar for @ReallyAmerican1ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 @ReallyAmerican1
Here’s the clip of the traitors being denied entry to see their fellow traitors. Image

July 29th 2021

579 Retweets

Is this cancel culture?

Twitter avatar for @CraigCaplanCraig Caplan @CraigCaplan
Freedom Caucus Chair Biggs on expelling Cheney & Kinzinger from House GOP: "It was antithetical to have sitting in your conference individuals who have professed they want to take out the Minority Ldr & want to join Democrats in a witch hunt, to try to take mbrs of the GOP out." Image

July 29th 2021

2 Retweets

‘COVID Theater’. Marco Rubio tried to dunk on Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, but turns out he (or his comms staff) didn’t realize that Austin was just following local protocol.

Yes, there were guns at the 1/6 insurrection.

Twitter avatar for @ddale8Daniel Dale @ddale8
Yes, there were guns in the Capitol crowd. As well as all of the other very real weapons. @HolmesLybrand: Fact checking claims January 6 was not an armed insurrectionCNN fact check reporters Marshall Cohen, Holmes Lybrand and Tara Subramaniam analyzed statements made by Republican politicians while Capitol police gave statements in a hearing regarding the January 6th insurrection.cnn.com

July 29th 2021

1,016 Retweets

How Congress has gotten more partisan over time. A great visualization from Business Insider.

