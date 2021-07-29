Meet the Corporations That Went Back on Their Word Not to Support the Sedition Caucus
Dennis Aftergut on the companies that hope Americans wouldn't notice.
Meet the Corporations That Went Back on Their Word Not to Support the Sedition Caucus
DENNIS AFTERGUT: They promised not to support Republicans who voted not to certify the election results. And then they changed their minds and hoped Americans wouldn’t notice.
Tim Miller: Hot Takes From the Beach
On today's podcast, Tim Miller takes a break from vacation to talk with host Charlie Sykes about the infrastructure deal, the vax/mask wars, the humiliation of George P. Bush, and the Simone Biles backlash.
BGTH: Ray Subers on Polling Moviegoers
How comfortable are you with returning to theaters?
MORNING SHOTS: Trump's Infrastructure Weak 🔐
CHARLIE SYKES on the CDC's confusing guidance
THE TRIAD: Why Delta Matters 🔐
JONATHAN V. LAST: And bipartisanship doesn't.
Oregon Republican who opened door to rioters pleads guilty but denies blame: ‘I don’t think I did anything wrong’ – Katie Shepherd, The Washington Post
This Was the Biggest, Loudest Cop Union in America. Then Came Jan. 6. – Andrew Boryga, The Daily Beast
The truth about Jan.6: The inquiry begins (with Bill Kristol) – Skullduggery Podcast
It started with a mock ‘slave trade’ and a school resolution against racism. Now a war over critical race theory is tearing this small town apart – Hannah Natanson, The Washington Post
What Immigrants Know About Happiness – Arthur C. Brooks, The Atlantic
Australia Is the Canary in the Coal Mine of Eroding Liberty – J.D. Tuccille, Reason Magazine
Missouri AG sues over St. Louis area mask mandate – Heather Hollingsworth and Jim Salter, The Associated Press
How Biden Can Help International Democracy Protesters
SHAY KHATIRI: Beyond lip service and symbolic sanctions.
The Nicolas Cage Paradox
SONNY BUNCH: The power and peril of stardom in a post-theatrical age.
Would you like a preview of what it’d be like if Jim Jordan testifies?
As we’re seeing with Jordan and Banks, they’re just demonstrating why Pelosi was right to reject them.
Just Tuesday night, Banks went on Fox News to claim that the four police officers who testified were “scripted” pawns of Nancy Pelosi:
"Even the statements that these police officers read, you could tell at times they didn't write the statements, they were merely reading them as they stumbled over some of the words that they weren't familiar with as they were reading."
Here, Banks is taking advantage of the testimony of USCP Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, an Army veteran and immigrant from the Dominican Republic whose tearful testimony sometimes was a bit jumbled. In short, Banks is using xenophobia to accuse people like Gonell of being used by Pelosi like a pawn for political purposes. (Something his communications director’s dad, Tucker Carlson, has already done.)
Despicable.
Was this really a good idea? News clips as NFTs?
Formerly of the Christian Broadcast Network… May I present David Brody. Just remember, the 9:30 show is completely different from the 7:30 show. Enjoy the veal!
Sorry, being a member of Congress doesn’t entitle you to impromptu visits to prisons. Though, I would pay money to hear Louie Gohmert try and justify visiting Groom Lake to go see the aliens.
Is this cancel culture?
‘COVID Theater’. Marco Rubio tried to dunk on Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, but turns out he (or his comms staff) didn’t realize that Austin was just following local protocol.
Yes, there were guns at the 1/6 insurrection.
How Congress has gotten more partisan over time. A great visualization from Business Insider.
