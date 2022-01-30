1. Looking for Ludicrous Speed

“This isn’t Connecticut,” Justin, our driver said, “I don’t think this is where we’re supposed to be.” Nikki, the other girl on our team, and I were doing the math on how much time we would have between our turns to run and where we might stop along the way to go to the bathroom when Justin realized we had taken a wrong turn. We were pulled over with the car’s hazard lights flashing on Massachusettes Avenue. Justin pulled up the course map on Strava. We were definitely in the wrong place.

Marcus, our coach, and Mahogany, the other driver, were behind us in another car and had made the same mistake. We had gathered at Union Station at 4:30 am and were all still groggy despite the freezing wind chill. Forrest, our designated lead runner, had been on the course for at least 30 minutes.

While an honest mishap, it was amusing given the route is a straight shot. There was only one turn and both cars missed it. Not only that, Forrest was running so fast he made it all the way to the zoo before we caught up with him.

Despite the rocky beginning, we settled into a rhythm, and in All-American fashion had breakfast at McDonald’s as the sun started to come up.

Through the morning, the temperature dropped from the low teens to near zero. When I finished my first segment the sweat from the back of my neck that collected in my hair froze solid as I got back in the car. Nikki experienced the same with the whisps around her face turning into little icicles.

We decided to turn around early at 30 miles out. On the way back Marcus was clipped by a car backing out of a gas station, which resulted in a tear in one of his shoes. He finished strong in spite of the vehicular interruption.

We each ended up doing roughly 10 miles.

2. Meet the Team

Since December 27th, according to our Strava leaderboard, we have collectively run just over 885 miles. Here is a Q&A with each team member to get to know who will be running in Death Valley for GRIT USA!

Marcus Fitts aka coach fitts | from Washington, D.C. | @coach_fitts | “Stay Hard.”

Why do you want to do The Speed Project?

I’m always up for an adventure and out-of-the-norm challenges. Endurance events make me feel alive and it’s giving me this burning desire to test my limits before my body breaks. I haven’t reached that point yet.

Do you have experience doing ultra races or marathons?

I’ve done 5 marathons and 1 ultramarathon. This will be my 3rd TSP

What are your expectations or hopes for the experience?

For the whole team to have fun, be healthy, and competitive. I don’t want to just participate but leave it all out in the desert. Show the world how 9-5 regular working folks from DC can throw down.

Favorite running shoes?

Asics Metaspeed Sky

Favorite snack or way to refuel?

Coconut Rice Cakes with chocolate & peanut butter.

Favorite athlete or sports team?

Michael Jordan

Forrest | from Graham, N.C. | @tyrannofaurus_rex | “The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago, the second-best time is right now.”

Why do you want to do The Speed Project?

It's a race unlike any other. There's nothing like running through the desert at night. The teams are competitive, but there's a feeling of camaraderie that permeates everyone. We're all in it together.

Do you have experience doing ultra races or marathons?

I've done TSP twice before. My first and only official marathon was in Athens Greece in 2019. I did an unofficial marathon for Juneteenth in 2020. I also did a 24-hour virtual Yeti challenge.

What are your expectations or hopes for the experience?

I'd love to maintain a consistent yet challenging pace throughout the entire race. I'd like to be able to mentally push myself beyond the point where I want to quit. As a team, I'd like to see us break 48 hours.

Favorite running shoes?

Whatever's in the bargain bin. I have no brand loyalty. I gravitate toward shoes with lower drops and less cushion though. Pampered feet tend to let you down on harder efforts.

Favorite snack or way to refuel?

Normal post-run: a Nuun dropped in about 3/4 water and 1/4 orange juice. During longer runs, I use Huma gels.

Favorite athlete or sports team?

Baltimore sports teams. Let's go Birdland.

Nikki Keeter | from Ozark, Missouri | @nikkilaturista | “Enthusiasm is common, endurance is rare.” - Angela Duckworth

Why do you want to do The Speed Project?

I have always loved to challenge myself both physically and mentally, but to be doing it with a team as crazy as I am sounds even better!

Do you have experience doing ultra races or marathons?

I’ve completed 4 half marathons and 4 full marathons before!

What are your expectations or hopes for the experience?

I am hoping for an experience unlike any I’ve had before, with amazing athletes!

Favorite running shoes?

Brooks, all the way!

Favorite snack or way to refuel?

Boba’s - omg, the PB&J ones? To die for…

Favorite athlete or sports team?

Kansas City Chiefs, baby! No, not a bandwagon fan… I have loved them for 26 years, through thick and thin!

I appreciate those who are following along! This is going to be an amazing experience, yet a challenging one. Anything worth working for won’t come easy, however, having a support system can make all the difference. LFG!

Joel Frye, but everybody calls me "Joey" | from Cameron, N.C. | @fryeberunnin | “Most people never run far enough on their first wind to find out they've got a second.”

Why do you want to do The Speed Project?

I've wanted to participate in this event since I first learned about it when they had the inaugural TSP. I think this is a bucket list experience for runners and beyond the incredible challenge it will present, I'm excited about the camaraderie with my teammates and the awesome run views along the route.

Do you have experience doing ultra races or marathons?

5 Marathons: Chicago (2015 & 2018), Marine Corps (2016 & 2017), Richmond (2019)

What are your expectations or hopes for the experience?

I expect this to be extremely hard--both physically and mentally. But, I also expect our team to finish within reach of our goal. I hope this will be a fun experience and an opportunity to build relationships with my teammates, and ultimately I hope I am able to uphold my part in contributing to our success.

Favorite running shoes?

Nike Pegasus

Favorite snack or way to refuel?

I love Uncrustables (specifically the grape jelly ones).

Favorite athlete or sports team?

Michael Jordan is my hero.

Matt | from Chapel Hill, N.C. | @cantstopcow | “One mile at a time.”

Why do you want to do The Speed Project?

Looking for an epic running adventure.

Do you have experience doing ultra races or marathons?

Yes, TSP DIY during the two pandemic years, Blue Ridge Relay, three marathons.

What are your expectations or hopes for the experience?

I hope to not get injured and have an adventure with a cool group of runners.

Favorite running shoes?

Normally wear Nikes

Favorite snack or way to refuel?

Chocolate milk post-run

Favorite athlete or sports team?

UNC Tarheels and AC Milan

3. Links!

Allyson Feliz on Adam Grant’s podcast: Defeating disappointment and savoring success.

“NFTs are a lot like sneaker drops” a story from the Wall Street Journal about people buying virtual running shoes.

The team curated the running playlist this week, check out their favorite pump-up songs.