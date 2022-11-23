Recently at The Bulwark:

With Republicans retaking the House—even if by an extremely slim margin—Rep. Virginia Foxx, North Carolina’s longest-serving Republican, stands to regain her position as chair of the House Committee on Education and Labor and to potentially acquire other positions of leadership in the 118th Congress. This is all standard procedure for the chamber, but Foxx’s case is unique because of her history of ethically dubious stock trading. Foxx, who also sits on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, has earned a measure of notoriety as one of Congress’s more prolific traders. The New York Times noted Foxx’s potential conflicts of interest on three transactions in September, which included buying or selling BP and ExxonMobil stocks after hearing from those companies’ executives in a House Oversight Committee hearing.

Cynics of the world, unite. Kari Lake will lead you. Or at least she’ll be #2 on the ticket. That’s where her sights are set in the presidential sweepstakes: “Trump-Lake 2024” is the bumper sticker she’s printing in her mind. The signs of Lake’s sub rosa vice-presidential campaign are clear. First, she took a few days to huddle with political advisers after her loss was clear and before she announced that she would go full election-denial. It seems likely that they were debating whether the midterms would be a death-knell for Trump’s future prospects.

A trio of conservative judges sounded very skeptical about Trump’s need for a special master in the Mar-a-Lago case, and the Supreme Court basically told him, “No, we are not your justices.” Plus, the post-shame culture of Tucker Carlson. David Priess joins Charlie Sykes.

Eric and Eliot welcome Georgetown Professor Emeritus Robert Lieber to discuss his new book, Indispensable Nation.

Given all the headlines about the new special counsel taking over the federal investigations of Donald Trump’s criminal involvement in January 6th and his storage of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, it’s easy to lose track of his many other legal battles. But this week brought a veritable pu-pu platter of court convolutions for the ex-president. Let’s catch up.

In 1986, the International Olympic Committee voted to split the Winter and Summer Olympics so they would alternate every two years instead of occurring together every four years. The new tradition began in 1994 with the Lillehammer Winter Olympics, site of the infamous showdown between figure skaters Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding. The IOC initiated the split schedule in part to bring greater attention to the winter events, and while this move did bring them out from the shadow of the more popular summer games, it also locked the Winter Olympics into permanent competition with an even bigger quadrennial athletic spectacle: the World Cup.

