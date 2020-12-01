Mentally Seceding from the Union

Leading The Bulwark…

Adam J. White: It’s not just the combativeness of elections that drives Americans apart—it’s also how we live together and govern ourselves.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods…🎧

On today’s Bulwark Podcast, Amanda Carpenter joins Charlie Sykes to discuss President Trump’s post-election fundraising, his futile legal fights, and how the conservative press have become parasites who have taken control of the host.

Join now

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark…

Yevgeny Simkin: It’s not Big Tech’s supposed bias against conservatives. It’s Big Tech’s irresponsibility.

Tim Miller: During a Newsmax call-in, Joe diGenova said Chris Krebs should be put to death.

🔓Unlocked, but typically for Bulwark+ Members…

Charlie Sykes: Trump Launches a GOP Civil War

JVL: Will Trump leave a note for President Biden?

Editor’s note: These newsletters are typically for members of Bulwark+, but from time to time, we’re going to share them with you. So you know what you’re missing.

If you’re not yet a member of Bulwark+, rectify that today!

Join now

🚨 OVERTIME 🚨

Let’s talk about roads and consequences… An interesting column in The Post and Courier about freeways in South Carolina.

Happy Folger’s Day… The infamous ad is now 11 years old.

D.C. is about to get a little harder to traverse… If you’re poor.

RIP Arecibo… The observatory in Puerto Rico, that was the feature of Goldeneye, is now destroyed. Sad.

Pardon Me? No, really, apparently Rudy Giuliani is asking.

Maybe related?

What planet does Eric Metaxas live on? Serious nutbaggery.

Sen. Cornyn clutches pearls… Senator Cornyn is concerned that officials are making “combative and insulting comments” about U.S. Senators.

Let’s roll tape:

Geography matters. Former Trump super lawyer Sidney Powell has stepped in it, again:

And it’s true.

Only the best people, right?

"It. Has. All. Gone. Too. Far," In Michigan, Gabriel Sterling brings the fire.

That’s it for me today. Thoughts? Questions? Comments? You know how to reach me: swift@thebulwark.com.

If you haven’t signed up as a member of Bulwark+ yet, there’s still time! And you can join us on our livestream to chat about the GOP’s election truthers.

Join now

If you’re already a member (thank you!) and want to give the gift of Bulwark+ to somebody who might appreciate it, that’d make our day.

Give a gift subscription

—30—