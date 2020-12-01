Mentally Seceding from the Union
Adam J. White writes: It’s not just the combativeness of elections that drives Americans apart—it’s also how we live together and govern ourselves.
Amanda Carpenter on the Propaganda Party
On today’s Bulwark Podcast, Amanda Carpenter joins Charlie Sykes to discuss President Trump’s post-election fundraising, his futile legal fights, and how the conservative press have become parasites who have taken control of the host.
There Aren’t Serious-Enough Consequences for Those Trying to Break American Democracy – Quinta Jurecic, The Atlantic
How Biden fell in love with Yellen – Ben White and Aubree Eliza Weaver, Politico
Miles Taylor spoke out against Trump as ‘Anonymous.’ Now he’s gone public and is hiding out. – Manuel Roig-Franzia, The Washington Post
Why Democrats Keep Losing Rural Counties Like Mine – Bill Hogseth, Politico
White House planning a packed season of holiday parties – Josh Dawsey, The Washington Post
Geraldo Rivera on Trump sowing election result doubts: ‘Enough is enough now’ – Justine Coleman, The Hill
This Woman Permanently Lost Her Second Amendment Rights Because She Lied on Her Taxes – Damon Root, Reason
The Real Reason to Nix Section 230
Yevgeny Simkin: It’s not Big Tech’s supposed bias against conservatives. It’s Big Tech’s irresponsibility.
Trump Lawyer: Former DHS Senior Official Should Be Executed
Tim Miller: During a Newsmax call-in, Joe diGenova said Chris Krebs should be put to death.
Hanging Up On Trump
Charlie Sykes: Trump Launches a GOP Civil War
Sympathy for the Devil
JVL: Will Trump leave a note for President Biden?
Let’s talk about roads and consequences… An interesting column in The Post and Courier about freeways in South Carolina.
Happy Folger’s Day… The infamous ad is now 11 years old.
D.C. is about to get a little harder to traverse… If you’re poor.
RIP Arecibo… The observatory in Puerto Rico, that was the feature of Goldeneye, is now destroyed. Sad.
Pardon Me? No, really, apparently Rudy Giuliani is asking.
Maybe related?
What planet does Eric Metaxas live on? Serious nutbaggery.
Sen. Cornyn clutches pearls… Senator Cornyn is concerned that officials are making “combative and insulting comments” about U.S. Senators.
Let’s roll tape:
Geography matters. Former Trump super lawyer Sidney Powell has stepped in it, again:
Only the best people, right?
"It. Has. All. Gone. Too. Far," In Michigan, Gabriel Sterling brings the fire.
That’s it for me today. Thoughts? Questions? Comments? You know how to reach me: swift@thebulwark.com.
