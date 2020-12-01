Mentally Seceding from the Union

Adam J. White writes: It’s not just the combativeness of elections that drives Americans apart—it’s also how we live together and govern ourselves.

Jim Swift
Dec 1, 2020Share

Leading The Bulwark…

Mentally Seceding from the Union

Adam J. White: It’s not just the combativeness of elections that drives Americans apart—it’s also how we live together and govern ourselves.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods…🎧

Amanda Carpenter on the Propaganda Party

On today’s Bulwark Podcast, Amanda Carpenter joins Charlie Sykes to discuss President Trump’s post-election fundraising, his futile legal fights, and how the conservative press have become parasites who have taken control of the host.

Join now

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark…

The Real Reason to Nix Section 230

Yevgeny Simkin: It’s not Big Tech’s supposed bias against conservatives. It’s Big Tech’s irresponsibility.

Trump Lawyer: Former DHS Senior Official Should Be Executed

Tim Miller: During a Newsmax call-in, Joe diGenova said Chris Krebs should be put to death.

🔓Unlocked, but typically for Bulwark+ Members…

Hanging Up On Trump

Charlie Sykes: Trump Launches a GOP Civil War

Sympathy for the Devil

JVL: Will Trump leave a note for President Biden?

Editor’s note: These newsletters are typically for members of Bulwark+, but from time to time, we’re going to share them with you. So you know what you’re missing.

If you’re not yet a member of Bulwark+, rectify that today!

Join now

🚨 OVERTIME 🚨

Let’s talk about roads and consequences… An interesting column in The Post and Courier about freeways in South Carolina.

Happy Folger’s Day… The infamous ad is now 11 years old.

D.C. is about to get a little harder to traverse… If you’re poor.

RIP Arecibo… The observatory in Puerto Rico, that was the feature of Goldeneye, is now destroyed. Sad.

Pardon Me? No, really, apparently Rudy Giuliani is asking.

Maybe related?

John Harwood @JohnJHarwood
BREAKING from CNN:   “The Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to a court record unsealed on Tuesday by the chief judge of the DC District Court.”

December 1st 2020

1,748 Retweets

What planet does Eric Metaxas live on? Serious nutbaggery.

Jason Campbell @JasonSCampbell
Conservative radio host Eric Metaxas tells Donald Trump "I'd be happy to die in this fight. This is a fight for everything. God is with us"

November 30th 2020

69 Retweets

Sen. Cornyn clutches pearls… Senator Cornyn is concerned that officials are making “combative and insulting comments” about U.S. Senators.

Let’s roll tape:

Brian Beutler @brianbeutler
This is so, so much better:

December 1st 2020

151 Retweets

Geography matters. Former Trump super lawyer Sidney Powell has stepped in it, again:

JR Ross @jrrosswrites
COURT NEWS: Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to have @realDonaldTrump declared winner of Wisconsin's electoral votes. Among other things, suit seeks 48 hours of security footage from the TCF Center from Nov. 3-4. TCF Center is in Detroit.

December 1st 2020

910 Retweets

And it’s true.

Only the best people, right?

"It. Has. All. Gone. Too. Far," In Michigan, Gabriel Sterling brings the fire.

Brendan Keefe @BrendanKeefe
"It. Has. All. Gone. Too. Far," says @GabrielSterling with Georgia Sec of State after a Dominion tech's life was threatened with a noose. "Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language....all of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this."

December 1st 2020

6,452 Retweets

That’s it for me today. Thoughts? Questions? Comments? You know how to reach me: swift@thebulwark.com.

If you haven’t signed up as a member of Bulwark+ yet, there’s still time! And you can join us on our livestream to chat about the GOP’s election truthers.

Join now

If you’re already a member (thank you!) and want to give the gift of Bulwark+ to somebody who might appreciate it, that’d make our day.

Give a gift subscription

—30—

Share
← PreviousNext →