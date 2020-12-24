Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animals

Enjoy your Christmas festivities; The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood is off this week. (Shocking how few people want to spend their Christmas break yapping with me about box office receipts.) In the meantime, please check out Across the Movie Aisle, where we reviewed Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom this week and had a special bonus episode about The Beauty and the Pharma Bro Beast. And keep your eyes peeled for a special Christmas Day edition of Screen Time, in which I’ll offer up my annual Ten (Or So!) Best Movies (and TV Shows!) of the Year column.