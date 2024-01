As a longtime legal combatant, probably no one else on earth is more prepared to leverage four prosecutions than Donald Trump—he's made an art form of attacking the courts, our justice system, and the rule of law for 50-plus years. Politico's Michael Kruse joins Charlie Sykes.

show notes:



https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2024/01/12/donald-trump-indictments-legal-system-00135151



https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2024/01/22/new-hampshire-primary-voter-00136850