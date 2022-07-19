Jul 19 • 43M
Michael Steele: Fighting the GOP Crazification
Subscribe to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
5 comments
From Supreme Court rulings, to the candidate crazification, and the impact of the Jan 6 hearings, Republicans have handed Democrats a real chance in the fall. Plus, the case for why Trump may not run. Michael Steele joins Charlie Sykes on today's pod.