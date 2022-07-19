Jul 19 • 43M

Michael Steele: Fighting the GOP Crazification

Charlie Sykes
9
5
Subscribe to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
5 comments

From Supreme Court rulings, to the candidate crazification, and the impact of the Jan 6 hearings, Republicans have handed Democrats a real chance in the fall. Plus, the case for why Trump may not run. Michael Steele joins Charlie Sykes on today's pod.

This episode is for paid subscribers