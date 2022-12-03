Dec 3 • 44M
Midnight Train (Back) to Georgia (with Greg Bluestein)
We're wrapping up this election cycle in Georgia with voters who voted for Herschel Walker in November — but aren't so sure about him going into the December 6 runoff. Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein joins Sarah for one last focus group in 2022.