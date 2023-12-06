The Bulwark
Mike Johnson: Obstructor of Justice
Tim Miller
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Dec 6, 2023
The gang discuss Speaker Mike Johnson blurring the faces of Jan. 6 insurrectionists to protect them from the DOJ, while Rep. James Comer makes the GOP impeachment inquiry about a truck President Joe Biden bought his son.

Plus, there's a GOP debate tonight! Is there a reason to watch? And young voters are still enthused about voting, but what about Muslim…

