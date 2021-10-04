The latest episode of my new podcast, The Focus Group with Sarah Longwell, is out. The Bulwark’s Tim Miller joins me to discuss focus groups with Trump supporters in Ohio and Georgia, two states that feature crucial 2022 Senate races with Trump-endorsed candidates. Hear what we’re thinking about Josh Mandel, Herschel Walker, and more.

Episode 3 - Miller versus MAGA (with Tim Miller):

