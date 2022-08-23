Recently at The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Join now

Ballwin, Missouri

I’m at the Wolf Cafe, a restaurant in this western suburb of St. Louis with bright murals on the walls and a dozen craft beers in the taproom—and the man sitting next to me, Shamed Dogan, shouldn’t be here. He’s a politician, a member of the Missouri House of Representatives, and nearing the end of his eighth year in office. Term limits prevent Dogan from running again, and rather than try for a seat in the Missouri Senate, he decided to run for county executive of St. Louis County. So Dogan shouldn’t have time to grab a bite with me. It’s a weekday. He should be running his general election campaign—seeking voters and donors, setting up meetings and shaking hands. Except earlier this month, he lost his primary.

READ THE REST.

Join now

Republicans cling to the idea they are members of the party of Reagan, but Reaganism ended in the 90s when angry right-wing populists like Rush, Pat Buchanan, and Newt Gingrich seized control of the conservative movement. Nicole Hemmer joins Charlie Sykes today.

Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice. Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ.

Join now

In the right-wing commentariat’s reaction to the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, a new buzzword dropped. “The regime’s decision to take out Trump Banana Republic-style was woefully miscalculated.” In doing so, “the regime made Trump a martyr,” a staff writer at the Federalist reported breathlessly. “The Regime Wants Its Revenge,” screamed a headline in the American Conservative. “Anyone you see being demonized is being demonized because what they’re saying is a threat to the regime,” tweeted far-right YouTuber and InfoWars editor-at-large Paul Joseph Watson.

READ THE REST.

Join now

Growing up, I hated Muharram and Safar. These two months of mourning in Shi’ite Islam meant the already strict enforcement of religious orthodoxy by Iran’s regime would be that much more brutal. This year, Muharram began on July 30 and Safar ends on September 26. Instead of commemorating the Battle of Karbala, the beginning of the first Sunni-Shi’ite civil war in the year 680, this year Muharram and Safar might be signifying the defeat of Iranian Islam itself. Because the religious lunar calendar rotates around the secular solar calendar observed in Iran, every child’s birthday is bound to fall during the months of mourning at some point. Once it does, it means no birthday parties for the next five or six years. Instead of celebrations with friends, we’d have secret gatherings of close family. I don’t know which was worse: missing the opportunity to spend time with my friends, or being forced to endure my stuffy old relatives!

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Albert Pujols is having the time of his life. And Cubs fans are rooting for him. Was glad to see him hit #693 last night with the fam, and baseball is great. And luckily for Angels fans, their owner is gonna sell the team. If only Jimmy Haslam would do the same…

Memes vs. Steve King… He may have been tossed out of Congress by voters, but they’re not done with him yet.

The end of FedEx contracting… Is Amazon next?

Meanwhile, in Ohio… That’s a lot of guns and ammo. Should a family member have stepped in?

But in Michigan… A jury accused two men of kidnapping Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Don’t tell the rad trads, they think these guys were set up!)

The legend of Chuck “Chico” Kyle. The man who remade St. Ignatius sports forever, about to retire.

And the Zen master says "we'll see."… Will Ron DeSantis back down from a fight with Trump? Because it’s likely inevitable.

That’s it for me. Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

Join now

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.