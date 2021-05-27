Mitch McConnell Saw the Insurrection Clearly and Then Decided He Liked It

Leading The Bulwark…

TIM MILLER: McConnell now considers protecting the insurrectionists a personal favor.

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Bill Kristol joins Charlie Sykes to discuss how the GOP has resorted to placating its base with tough-sounding rhetoric, despite letting the inmates run the asylum and steal all the attention from the leadership that is seemingly unwilling to govern.

CNN Media Reporter Frank Pallotta returns to the show to talk about a huge week in movie business news.

MORNING SHOTS: Boob Bait For The Bubbas 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES: Maybe it's the GOP that is overreaching

THE TRIAD: The Worst Bush 🔓

JVL: Picking sides in the Lone Star State's Iran-Iraq war.

OLIVIA TROYE: Rather than use intelligence to inform the government's response to the pandemic, the Trump administration tried to bend the facts for political ends.

TIM MILLER: The "lab leak" hypothesis might be true, even if the worst people are its biggest boosters.

BRENT ORRELL: You’re getting older. But you’re also getting better.

SHAY KHATIRI: Sen. Ted Cruz and Tucker Carlson are abusing national security policy to fit their own demagogic ends.

MONA CHAREN: If Democrats can’t figure out how to confront both issues, voters will punish them.

Happy Thursday! You know what that means… Tonight it’s time for some TNB! But you can only tune in at 8 p.m. ET if you’re a member of Bulwark+. JVL, Tim Miller, Mona Charen and Eric Edelman talk about Belarus's problematics, the COVID-19 origins, and the news of the day.

On the jukebox… Is this new track from Bleachers. Here’s some back story on it at Coup de Main.

What the heck is going on in the Senate?

(She has now since been re-confirmed.)

Russia steps up to defend Belarus…

Raising money for a bad priest. Read this America Magazine post about Fr. James Altman. Now, consider that people, because it’s 2021 and the Internet is going to be the Internet, are raising money for his defense. We’re talking real money here. And think, if you’re a devout Catholic, what that money could actually accomplish instead of defending.

A town under one roof… CBS Sunday Morning takes you to Whittier, Alaska.

How the changes to our labor market will impact retiree destinations… Like Florida and other places. Bloomberg’s Conor Sen reports. Question is: Where nobody works and everyone is retired, where will people who want to work for retirees choose to live?

More dead in Ohio… This summer I hear the drumming…

What is freedom for? Reason’s Stephanie Slade faces off against Sohrab Ahmari.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see B+ members tonight, and everyone back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

