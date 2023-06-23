A sign reading "We Do Not CO-PARENT with the Government" is seen in the hallway during the inaugural Moms For Liberty Summit at the Tampa Marriott Water Street on July 15, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

1. Quoting Hitler

This story yesterday from an Indiana chapter of Moms for Liberty is pretty crazy, even by the standards of MAGA 2023:

The Hamilton County chapter of Moms for Liberty, a national organization recently listed as an “extremist group” by a civil rights watchdog, apologized Thursday morning after it launched a newsletter called “The Parent Brigade” Wednesday that featured a quote from Adolf Hitler on its front cover.

You’re probably thinking, Hey, it can’t be that bad. They must have just taken a random quote without realizing it came from Fürhrer and—