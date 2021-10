One party has embraced its inner lunatic, while the other plays political chicken. Can the Democrats not implode — and keep the pro-democracy coalition together? Mona Charen joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast. Plus, we're not living in a new Gilded Age, we're living in the Grifted Age.

