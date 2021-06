On today’s Bulwark podcast, Mona Charen joins Charlie Sykes to discuss the GOP’s obsession with Trump and why they think it will play to the base, and how Trump’s summer #StopTheSteal tour may undermine that. Plus, mask mandates, Palestine and Israel, and British crime shows.

